2 adults found dead in home in Henrico County’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating after they found two adult victims deceased in a house in the western portion of the county Thursday.
Police said that they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive Thursday afternoon.
When they arrived they found the two adult victims deceased.
Police said they are not searching for a suspect.
