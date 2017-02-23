2 adults found dead in home in Henrico County’s west end

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating after they found two adult victims deceased in a house in the western portion of the county Thursday.

Police said that they responded to a home in the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived they found the two adult victims deceased.

Police said they are not searching for a suspect.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.