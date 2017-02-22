VDOT to hold public hearing on Nash Road Bridge Replacement

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) —The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing on the proposed bridge replacement on Nash Road (Route 636) over Rita Branch Creek in Chesterfield County.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Matoaca High School, located at 17700 Longhouse Lane in Chesterfield. This meeting will provide an opportunity for individuals, businesses or organizations to give VDOT input on the project.

Comments about the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or until March 4 by mailing them to David Steele, P.E., project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. Comments can also be emailed to DavidA.Steele@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Nash Rd. bridge replacement project” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at (804) 524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711.

For more information about the bridge repair project, visit here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.