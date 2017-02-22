Tuckahoe Elementary community sends care packages to Marines in Iraq

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families from Tuckahoe Elementary School sent care packages this week to a Douglas Freeman High School alum currently stationed in Iraq.

Johnny Campbell, a major in the Marine Corps, is stationed in Iraq as company commander of the 3rd Battalion in the 7th Marine Regiment.

Tuckahoe families sent Campbell and his fellow Marines things like socks, coffee, protein bars and valentines.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

