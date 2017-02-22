Town mourns father, son killed in head-on collision with each other

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The town of Fayette is mourning the loss of a father and son killed in a crash with each other.

Jeff Brasher and his son Austin died after their vehicles collided head-on early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. near Winfield on Fayette County Road 48.

Many Fayette businesses are paying tribute to Jeff and Austin Brasher, including Walmart, McDonalds and Jacks and Encore Physical Therapy.

Jeff Brasher died at the scene. Austin Brasher was rushed to UAB Hospital, but died a few hours later.

CBS42’s Tim Reid spoke to the principal of Fayette Middle School, Ron Hannah, who knew Jeff Brasher from his years spent serving as the PA announcer for the school.

“He was our public address announcer for the last eight years and ran our clocks for football and basketball, so it will be a tremendous loss for the community and the school,” Hannah said. “He had a big influence on the student body here.”

Hannah also knew Jeff’s son Austin.

“Austin was a good kid, a typical middle and high school kid. It is just so unfortunate what happened to him losing his life in that way. But he was a good student,” he reflected.