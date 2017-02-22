The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards win 2017 Governor’s Cup

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe awarded the Virginia Wineries Association 2017 Governor’s Cup to the Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards for their 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Tuesday night.

The 2017 Governors Cup took place over four weeks during January with the final round of tasting held at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. The wine was chosen out of 494 entries of both red and white wines from over 100 wineries.

“My congratulations to Andrew and Maryann Fialdini for this year’s winner, The Barns at Hamilton Station Cabernet Sauvignon, one of many great products helping to make Virginia the preeminent East Coast destination for wine and winery tourism,” McAuliffe said.

Virginia’s vibrant wine industry has made it one of the fastest-growing businesses in the state. Today, there are over 280 wineries and 330 vineyards in the state of Virginia.

A recent economic impact study revealed that Virginia’s wine industry contributes over one billion dollars to Virginia’s economy and provides for 8,218 jobs in the Commonwealth. Virginia wineries attract over 2.2 million visitors annually helping build jobs in Virginia’s rural areas.

“We are honored to be among the Virginia wineries who have won the Governor’s Cup in previous years. After years of government service, my wife and I were looking to start a second career where we could work the land,” Andrew Fialdini said. “This experience has surpassed all our expectations. We are very proud of this Cabernet Sauvignon. The 2014 vintage was a special one and we knew we wanted to develop a wine that was 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon with the fruit from this vintage.”

11 other wines were included in The 2017 Governors Cup Case and include:

Barboursville Vineyards 2013 Paxxito

Breaux Vineyards 2012 Meritage

Horton Vineyards 2015 Viognier

Ingleside Vineyards, 2014 Petit Verdot

Jefferson Vineyards, 2014 Petit Verdot

King Family Vineyards, 2014 Loreley

King Family Vineyards, 2014 Petit Verdot

Michael Shaps Wineworks, 2014 Meritage

Valley Road Vineyards, 2014 Petit Verdot

Veritas Vineyard and Winery, 2014 Petit Manseng

Veritas Vineyard and Winery, 2014 Petit Verdot Paul Shaffer 6th Edition

