Sustainable packaging technology company expanding in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced that TemperPack will expand it’s headquarters and manufacturing operation in Richmond on Wednesday.

TemperPack is a manufacturer of sustainable packing technology for perishable goods and will invest $2 million to expand their headquarters and operation, creating 23 new jobs.

TemperPack will double it’s employee count in two years and new employees will be trained to work the new production machinery that the company is purchasing to create innovative products for new markets.

McAuliffe said that the company’s expansion in Richmond is celebrated and will help build the new Virginia economy.

“Their dynamic, affordable product will help companies create less packaging waste, which is a critical issue facing businesses and the environment today with the surge of e-commerce,” McAuliffe said. “This young company highlights what entrepreneurs can accomplish in the Commonwealth, while also making a difference in global sustainability.”

Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, said Virginia is proud to have a company with such a revolutionary focus.

“More than 160 packaging companies employ over 14,000 people in Virginia’s $7.3 billion packaging industry, so the company is in a prime location to excel,” Haymore said. “TemperPack has tapped into the growing packaging market at the right time, and we are confident they will continue to be a huge asset and partner to consumer products companies across the nation.”

TemperPack was founded in 2015 with it’s headquarters in Richmond. The company aims to make sustainable packaging solutions that can be composted and recycled.

TemperPack’s focus is sustainability looking to disrupt the cold-chain shipping industry and it’s mission is to make revolutionary insulation products that help other companies increase cold-chain shipments while reducing impact on the environment.

Brian Powers, TemperPack co-founder, said Richmond is the perfect place to achieve their goals.

“Our mission is to help companies deliver more to consumers while wasting less,” Powers said. “There’s no better place than Richmond to achieve this – great employee talent, a rich tradition of high quality manufacturing, incredibly supportive government and close proximity to major highways that make distribution easy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support TemperPack’s creation of new jobs through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

VJIP is state-funded, proving Virginia’s commitment for new jobs for residents. VJIP reduces human resources costs for new as well as expanding businesses.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he’s very pleased that TemperPack has chosen to grow and expand their company in Richmond.

“We are especially enthused to see this kind of growth in a sustainability-oriented company working so proactively to mitigate the environmental impacts of commerce,” Stoney said.

