Senior alert issued for Va. man believed to be in danger

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) have issued a senior alert for a man last been in Bristol, Va. Sunday morning.

VSP are looking for 84-year-old James J. Lovett.

He’s described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered long sleeve shirt, blue checkered long pants, blue checkered jacket, and tan loafers.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Feb 19 at 9:30 a.m., at 23069 Clayman Valley Road in Bristol, Va.

Police say Lovett is without his required medications. He should be driving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis, 4-door Sedan, black in color, with Tennesee license plates 578-GSV.

Please contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 with any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.