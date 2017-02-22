‘Rare disease day’ advocates gather at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of advocates came together for what was dubbed as ‘rare disease day’ at the Capital on Tuesday.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders sponsored the event.

Family and doctors talked about the need to bring more public attention to rare diseases.

Advocates said more attention could help those with rare conditions get better treatment and support for one another.

Jana Monaco, a rare disease day state ambassador, said making connections can help anyone suffering with a rare disease.

“By connecting you increase your opportunity to connect with specialists,” Monaco said. “To find out more opportunities for treatments, cures, and research studies that are being connected and how to better live with these conditions.”

National ‘Rare Disease Day’ will take place on Feb. 28.

