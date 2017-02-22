Police looking for persons of interest in Blackwell shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Blackwell on Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to Richmond Police, around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 20th Street and Albany Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries.

The two individuals are described as:

POI 1: Black male with dark hair and a low cut. Approximately 30-years-old, 5’7”-5’8” tall and 170-180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

POI 2: Black male with short, dark hair. Approximately 20 to 25-years-old, 5'5" tall and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a large logo on the left of his chest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the men’s identities to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

