Petersburg mayor, vice mayor could be subpoenaed for former mayor’s criminal trial

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair appeared in court Tuesday morning. He’s charged with filing a false police report.

Last February, Telfair claimed a racially charged threat was made and a city council meeting was canceled.

Telfair’s attorney asked to delay the next court date because they plan to subpoena several witnesses.

The judge denied the request.

8News asked Telfair and his attorney if they plan to subpoena the mayor and vice mayor.

Telfair’s attorney’s response, “He doesn’t have any comment but at this point, I don’t think anything is off the table.”

Telfair’s next court appearance is May 23 at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

