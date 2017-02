Richmond, Va.(WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will take part in a community walk Wednesday evening.

The walk will be through the city’s south side. He will be joined by Councilwoman Reva Trammell.

It begins at 4 p.m. at 3001 Jefferson Davis Highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

