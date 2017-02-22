MadeInRVAJr: Two-year-old’s candy stand business expanding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parker Brewer rides his bicycle to work at his dad’s coffee shop, Brewer’s Café, in Manchester.

The two-year-old may need training wheels, but he already has his own business brewing inside. Not only that, it’s expanding.

His dad, Anthony Brewer, says the idea behind it is setting his son up for success.

“The hope is that he has an income that can support his entire lifestyle from high school on,” said Brewer.

It’s called Parker’s Candy Stand. Right now, he’s selling a handful of Skittles or Peanut M&M’s for a quarter.

When he gets older, he’ll be able to use the money however he’d like.

“Whether that is to pay for school, create his own business, be a musician or an artist,” Brewer said.

Before opening Brewer’s Café, the older Brewer worked as a financial advisor. Now, he’s passing on what he’s learned about money to the toddler.

The first lesson? Those quarters — and candy stands — can add up.

“I mean, who’s to say he gets a dollar a day, right? Imagine having 30 of those. Imagine having 100 of those,” he said. “And all you have to do is refill them with candy every once in a while.”

Brewer says for every $100 Parker makes, he plans to install another candy machine in a local business. They recently hit that mark.

“We’re about to purchase another one and put that in Unlimited Barber Shop,” he said.

But they aren’t stopping there. Brewer has even bigger dreams for his son.

“You know you walk into Walmart and you see 12 of them? Maybe by the time he’s 8 or 9 we’ve got enough money to buy one of those,” he said.

For Brewer, it’s not unusual to see someone so young immersed in economic endeavors.

His own parents also owned businesses when he was growing up.

He says he remembers hanging out in their shops as a kid.

“I think deep down in our hearts we all want that unique opportunity to take our kid to work,” he said. “I do it every single day and I’m so proud of it.”

Throughout the day, Parker gets to meet a variety of customers who stop in, several of which are business owners themselves.

Brewer says the interactions and entrepreneurial experiences Parker has working alongside him are things he could never learn in a daycare center.

“I really, truly believe that surrounding a kid with a community that can build him up and help raise him is the best thing you could ask for.”

Brewer’s advice to young entrepreneurs is to think outside the box and take risks.

“Do what you want to do. You do not have to do what they tell you to do,” he said.

Why settle for a piggy bank when you can have candy stands?

