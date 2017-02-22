Local mom calls 8News for help after toddler injured at daycare

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A mother whose toddler was injured at daycare called 8News to get to the bottom of things.

When 2-year-old Kiyan Jackson got home Tuesday, his mother, Keilah Jackson, assumed everything was fine. That was until she took off his hat and noticed a swollen bruise on his face.

“All I could do was cry and he couldn’t tell me what happened,” Keilah Jackson said.

Jackson said when she first saw the bruise on her son’s face she gave the daycare the benefit of the doubt.

“They didn’t send him home with a letter or incident report, so I’m thinking it just happened,” said Jackson.

Her two year old goes to Childcare Network in North Chesterfield. The daycare told her he fell while playing on a tricycle and that they simply forgot to call.

“I just felt like that wasn’t enough cause I feel like they could have contacted me,” Jackson said. “They had the whole entire day.”

8New spoke to the CEC of Childcare Network, Scott Cotter he said he was disappointed in the way things were handled and that company policy is to call the parent about every injury.

While Jackson said her son has never been injured before, she said the daycare does normally call.

“They call me all the time, they send reports home about his day every day but that day he falls down and bruises his face I don’t get a phone call I don’t get a report.”

The daycare district manager came from Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon. The CEO said they plan to re-train all staff so they are aware of company protocols.

The CEO also told 8News they will be self-reporting to incident to the state agency to allow them to do their own assessment. This, all to make sure this never happens again.

As for Jackson, she said she won’t be sending her kids back.

