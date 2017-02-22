Henrico bondsman charged with trading bail for sex strikes plea deal

Related Coverage Henrico bail bondsman arrested on sex assault charge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of a Henrico bail bondsman, Vladimir Tarabay, accused of trading bail for sex came to an abrupt end with a plea agreement on Wednesday.

Tarabay was the owner of Fast Bail Bonding and prided himself on bailing people out of jail quickly.

Three women testified that Tarabay did get them out of jail quickly, but that he wanted to be paid in sexual favors.

All three women were locked up in the Henrico jail when they claimed Tarabay propositioned them.

One even testified that Tarabay paid her for sex several times after she bonded out.

The prosecution played recorded phone calls where Tarabay can be heard saying he loved her, missed her and was saving himself for her.

Tarabay pleaded not gulity. But during the lunch recess, the former bail bondsman and prosecutors reached an agreement.

Tarabay then pleaded no contest to two counts of solicitation and one count of having sex with someone he bonded out of jail. All other charges against him were dropped.

Tarabay faces up to three years in prison and can longer practice as a bail bondsman. He will be sentenced on May 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Tarabay still faces similar charges in Prince George County, with trial set for May 4.

