Former Hanover teacher pleads guilty to molesting young girls at in-home daycare

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to molesting six young girls. Four of the victims attended his wife’s in-home Chesterfield day care and two others were known to the family.

Leslie E. Deane Jr., 65, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial role related to a series of incidents from 2001 to 2016.

The former Hanover teacher was arrested in June after police received a report that he has inappropriately touched a female victim.

The prosecution withdrew eight other charges under terms of an agreement between the prosecution and defense in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Leslie faces up to 90 years in prison.

He will be sentenced May 25.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

