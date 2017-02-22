Flying Squirrels to hold hiring event for game day positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are holding a job fair this weekend.

The team is looking for people age 16 and up to work game day positions, such as cashiers, cooks and ticket sellers.

The first job fair is Saturday, February 25. It goes from 9 a.m. to Noon at The Diamond. There will also be job fairs on March 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on March 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those interested will fill out applications and interview with department heads on the spot. For more details, click here.

The 2017 Flying Squirrels season starts April 6.

