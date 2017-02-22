Computer problem causes delays for American Airlines at Philadelphia Airport

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI/WRIC) — A computer problem is causing delays for American Airlines passengers at Philadelphia International Airport, WPVI reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for all American Airlines flights departing to Philadelphia.

No other inbound flights are affected.

American Airlines spokesperson Victoria Lupica told WPVI the problem happened after a scheduled power outage overnight.

When the power came back on, the airline’s computer system did not reboot normally, Lupica said.

The outage is affecting only American Airlines passengers.

WPVI was told workers are manually printing tickets and tagging luggage.

According to PHL spokeswoman Mary Flannery, there has been no word when the airline’s servers are expected to be back online.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.