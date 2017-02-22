Chesterfield County board OKs proposed water sports park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors has approved a proposal that would bring a water park and mix-used development to the county.

Board members Wednesday night voted unanimously in favor of the Waterford Park proposal, which would be located on Genito Road at Genito Place in Chesterfield County.

According to the proposal, the 105-acre outdoor water sports facility would include a man-made lake and would cost an estimated $35 million.

