Chesterfield Board of Supervisors to discuss plans to improve Route 10

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss how the Route 10 Widening project plans are going.

The project will cover about two miles of Route 10.

The goal of this multi-million dollar project is to cut down on accidents and congestion by creating what they’re calling a “Superstreet.”

The project has been 25 years in the making and they hope to start construction this time next year.

It will widen the road from four lanes to eight and will cost $54 million.

Today’s meeting starts at 3 p.m. Looking ahead, public hearings are set for April to May.

