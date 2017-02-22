After 8News investigation, assembly passes safe laser hair removal bill

Related Coverage Scarred for life: 8News exposes medical spa safety concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill sponsored by Delegate Mark Keam (D-Vienna) to address safety concerns over the unregulated use of laser technology for hair removal cleared the final legislative step this week.

The potential law comes after an 8News Investigation last year exposed Virginians burned and scarred for life during botched treatments at local med spas.

Del. Keam drafted HB 2119 to require that laser hair removal treatments be performed by a doctor, physician assistant, or a nurse practitioner or by a properly trained person working under the supervision of a licensed doctor, physician assistant, or a nurse practitioner.

In 2016, Del. Keam filed another version of this bill as HB 957 when a constituent contacted him after receiving severe burns and blisters during a laser hair removal procedure conducted by an untrained employee.

The Senate voted to approve the measure on Monday, 25-15. The House approved the bill on Feb. 7, 90-7.

The bill is now headed to Governor Terry McAuliffe for his consideration.

