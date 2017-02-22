3 charged with drug and weapon offenses after hit-and-run on MLK bridge

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Three subjects were charged with drug and weapon offenses on Tuesday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on the MLK bridge on the Boulevard Tuesday.

According to Colonial Heights Police, a police officer first saw a blue 1998 Mercedes speeding down Archer Avenue. The vehicle then tried to turn south onto the Boulevard but struck a 2014 Nissan taxi cab that was heading north.

Three subjects exited the Mercedes and ran away. After a brief chase, all three subjects were taken into custody.

There were drugs and an assault rifle in the Mercedes. The driver of the taxi cab and one subject from the Mercedes were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Ra’Kem Lergerate Harmon was charged with: Felony hit and run, felony distribution of marijuana (more than 5 lbs.), felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor elude and misdemeanor driving after license was suspended/revoked.

Donald Gene Gray Jr. was charged with: Felony distribution of marijuana (more than 5 lbs.), felony possession of a firearm by a convicted/violent felon, felony possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Dewante Deablo Ellison, a 24-year-old Petersburg resident, was taken to the hospital and has the following outstanding warrants: felony distribution of marijuana (more than 5 lbs.), felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute. No booking photo was available for Ellison.

Harmon and Gray are currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and are pending pretrial on Feb. 22, in Colonial Heights District Court.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.