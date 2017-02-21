Virginia offering $1.2M in dam safety, floodplains grants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia is handing out more than $1 million in grants to local governments and private dam owners for dam safety and flood prevention efforts.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is seeking applicants for the $1.2 million in grants by March 31.

The grants will help localities and dam owners for projects and recipients must put up a 50 percent match.

Dam safety grants will go to local governments or private dam owners and can be used for a variety of projects, including the development of an emergency action plan.

The flood protection and prevention grants will be given to local governments for things like community outreach and flood warning and response systems.

Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 31.

