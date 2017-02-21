VCU’s Wade: “…the ending. That’s what you remember.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams host St. Louis Wednesday night at the Siegel Center before a difficult finish to the season. A win over the Billikens guarantees VCU a bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Pittsburgh.

The Rams then finish with games at Rhode Island (tied for third in the conference) at Dayton (tied with VCU for the conference lead), and home against George Mason. That brutal stretch will determine if VCU wins the first outright Atlantic Ten Regular Season Championship in program history or has to deal with another year of “almost.”

Will Wade said Wednesday the Rams are focused on the finish.