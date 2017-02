RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mudding, a $3,000 shopping spree, and a surprise guest — it’s just another episode of The Bachelor as Nick Viall continues his search for love.

8News anchor Kerri O’Brien recaps the latest episode in the video above.

Catch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC-8.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.