Sentara Healthcare alerts residents of thieves posing as home care employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC/WRIC) — Warnings are being sent out by Sentara Healthcare, alerting the elderly about scams that target them specifically.

A Poplar Halls neighborhood resident was the latest target and was hit by this scam last week, according to Dale Gauding, Communications Advisor for Sentara Healthcare.

Gauding says two women falsely claimed to be with Sentara Home Care Services when they walked into the 93-year-old victim’s house.

“One claims she is pregnant and needs to sit down. The women asked the homeowner for tea. One created a diversion while the other apparently looked for valuables and stole cash from the victim’s purse,” Gauding wrote in an email.

This isn’t the first time Sentara Healthcare has been hit by the scam. Additional Incidents have been reported in October 2013 and February 2015

Sentara Home Health and Hospice wants people to know the facts about their program:

We do not show up unannounced and ask for entry to your home.

We wear distinctive hard plastic photo ID badges.

Anyone with doubts can call 757-553-3000 to verify identity.

We do not ask for tea or other hospitality.

Our nurses and other professionals are focused on providing clinical services.

We do not perform non-clinical services such as transportation to appointments.

If the people at your door cause you alarm, call 911.

