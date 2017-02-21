School funding advocates call RPS budget decision ‘a win’ for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A coalition of teachers, parents and students are calling it a win for Richmond Public Schools after the school board voting to send mayor Levar Stoney a budget based on what students need instead of what the board thinks they will get from the city.

Keri Treadway and Chris Lombardi, both RPS teachers, celebrated a small first victory on Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be a long process, a long budget process,” Lombardi told 8News as the district’s budget heads to the mayor’s desk.

The board voted seven-to-one in favor of a needs-based budget request totaling $301.6 million.

“We are now able to effectively communicate those needs to the city,” Treadway said.

#RPSBoard votes 7-1 to send a $301.6M operating budget request to #RVAMayor. RPS Chief Dana Bedden's needs estimate was more than $303M. — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) February 22, 2017

There were three budget options on the table, including one based on how much funding the board thinks the city will give the district.

“It’s the duty of the school board under law to produce a budget that reflects the total needs of Richmond Public Schools,” Lombardi said.

The Support Our Schools Coalition arrived at the School Board meeting wearing red and carrying signs. Speakers raised concerns about how decisions would be made if student needs are ignored. Their message made an impression.

8th district representative Dawn Page applauded her colleagues’ decision.

“It’s more in-line with the process we have been going through, with public participation and public input,” she said.

#SupportRPS advocates call the board's needs-based budget submission "a win for democracy, a win for our schools." #RVA — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) February 22, 2017

The boards’ request sets in motion the city-wide budget process.

“When we do find out how much we’ll receive from the city, it’s going to allow all stakeholders to advocate for what they feel is top priority,” Treadway said.

The operating budget adopted Tuesday night is about $21.2 million more than that for the current year.

