Richmond School Board to have final meeting to discuss budget proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s school board is meeting for the last time Tuesday night to discuss its budget before it goes to vote.

The debate over the budget comes down to what the budget is expected to include by the city versus what the school districts actually need to thrive.

Richmond School Board member Scott Barlow tells 8News the board is split on what to include and what not to include in the budget.

Some school board members want to tailor the budget to mirror Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget, while others want to go beyond that to include funding for nurses in every school, fully funding athletic programs and more foreign language courses.

The group “Support Richmond Public Schools” will be wearing red at the school board meeting that starts here at city hall at 6 p.m. tonight.

