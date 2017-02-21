Richmond attempted homicide suspect arrested in New York

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Rensselaer City Police arrested a Richmond attempted homicide suspect Monday after a short police chase through North Greenbush.

Police pulled over 24-year-old Demetrius M. William after he was caught doing 56 in a 30 mph zone in his 2009 Ford Sedan.

“Officers gave William Demetrius verbal commands to exit his vehicle which he did not comply, and fled the police in his vehicle,” Rensselaer’s press release read. “Demetrius led Rensselaer City Police along with a State Police Unit on a short pursuit into North Greenbush.”

Police say the pursuit ended in the area of Route 4&43 with Demetrius crashing into a curb.

He had an active arrest warrant out of Richmond regarding an incident that occurred back in Feb. 2.

Police say that Williams fired shots at a known female during an argument. She was not struck by those shots.

William Demetrius was taken into custody and is being held pending arraignment for his active attempted homicide warrant and other charges which include: DWI class A Misdemeanor, Speed In Zone 56 in 30 MPH, No Seatbelt, Unlawful fleeing a Police Officer a Class A Misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, Unlicensed Driver, Fugitive From Justice Class E Felony, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd Class A Misdemeanor, Resisting Arrest Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Tampering Class B Misdemeanor.

