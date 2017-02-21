Publix Super Market to open in Mechanicsville

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday that a lease was signed to open a new store in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The new Publix store will be located at Brandy Creek Commons on the Southwest corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road.

The store is set to open in the middle of 2018 and shall employ around 140 new associates.

For any additional questions, contact Media and Community Relations Mgr. Kim Reynolds 704-424-5017 or visit hello.publix.com.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.