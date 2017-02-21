Positively Richmond: Hanover students spread random act of kindness

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at John M. Gandy Elementary School spread random acts of kindness.

They made bookmarks with positive messages. The students then hid them inside library books for students to find later.

They hope the messages will brighten another student’s day.

