Police: Suspect fires into vehicle, strikes man and woman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man and woman were shot while sitting in a vehicle in Chesterfield Monday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue.

The victims were sitting in a vehicle when a male suspect approached the vehicle and fired into it, according to police. The man and woman were struck and drove to St. Francis Medical Center.

Both have what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, and both have been transferred to VCU Medical Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact police or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

