Petersburg holds public hearing on water system privatization proposals

PETERSBURG, Va (WIRC) — Council members in Petersburg will take up a recommendation to approve a resolution that would allow the city to take the necessary steps to obtain more detailed proposals from companies with interest in acquiring and operating the city’s water and wastewater system.

Acting City Manager Tom Tyrell said so far, there are two companies that have submitted proposals under the PPEA process that they will consider: American Water Virginia and Aqua Virginia. Click here to access proposals.

Tyrell said Petersburg has a complex system that has experienced a significant amount of neglect in the maintenance and repair of its water and wastewater utilities system.

“The kinds of funding that you would see on an annual basis to maintain a system the way it would really be maintained to keep it operating indefinitely has simply just not happened,” Tyrell said.

A lack of adequate funding means the City of Petersburg has a lot catching up to do in getting the system to a level of proper functionality.

“Right now we are providing our community with safe drinking water and a functioning and environmentally safe wastewater distribution system,” Tyrell said. “We want to continue to do that.”

“To continue to that we simply have to perform some of these maintenance activities that are necessary,” Tyrell added. “We have got to pay for those. So we will either have to pay for them ourselves, or we will get them paid for as part of a sale to a private operator. That decision is up to council.”

Right now, Tyrell says the city is just looking at opportunities to continue the dialogue and to ask for detailed negotiations with the companies that have made proposals.

“At the same time we want to go forward in the community and let them know the current status of the system so that they are aware doing nothing is not an option,” Tyrell explained.

Tyrell said the question currently is not whether Petersburg should privatize, but rather deciding what is in the best interest of residents and what will impact their wallets the least.

“How do we pay for that maintenance that we need that was neglected for 20 years in some cases?” asked Tyrell. “These questions are all a part of the evaluation process in discovering whether there is a benefit to privatizing.”

According to Tyrell, the City of Petersburg recently had an environmental hazard that is currently being mitigated.

“We self-reported and reported to the media last week a sanitary sewer overflow, which is a requirement for us to report to the DEQ,” Tyrell said. “It is just a symbol that our system is not where it needs to be and as these things start to break in little pieces we are going to have to deal with it.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

