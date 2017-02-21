MadeInRVAJr: Hanover siblings want to bring virtual reality to your event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last spring break, Ellie Morris and her two older brothers, Hayden and Parker, went to Europe.

“When we came back from that, we felt so great because we felt like we explored and did new things,” she said. “And that’s kind of how you feel when you come out of virtual reality.”

Except with virtual reality (VR), you don’t even have to leave the room.

It’s a new technology the Morris siblings are bringing to a wider audience through their new business, VRexplores.

Here’s how it works: you book an event through their website and the three of them do the rest — bringing their mobile VR lounge, complete with 6 headsets, 20+ experiences and guides.

“I want something that people can do and enjoy and go talk to their friends about it and remember it afterward,” said Ellie, 12.

She says it’s perfect for any event, from corporate to celebration, because VR can be used for both fun and team building.

Hayden, 14, says working as a team themselves has been beneficial. They’ve done everything from put together their website to design their own logo.

Not only are they growing closer as a family, they’re learning about their strengths and weaknesses.

“We have to use our different attributes to be able to succeed — like a puzzle,” he said. “Each piece has to fit.”

Ellie says they mesh well. She’s creative, Hayden has exceptional people skills and Parker, 16, knows all about technology.

Parker says there was no real blueprint for creating VRexplores since the technology is so new.

“Some of the concepts are borrowed from other businesses. I think we’re taking a little bit of inspiration from other businesses, but as far as I know there’s no other business that does this with VR,” he said.

He says it’s not always easy running a business as a teen.

“We all have extracurricular activities, not to mention studying for our classes, and of course we all have our own projects and aspirations that we want to do in our own free time,” he said. “But if you’re passionate enough about it, it’s definitely feasible.”

Hayden says it’s worth balancing it all.

“It’s giving us more self esteem to know that we can do things and we can go out and venture out and make businesses and succeed,” he said.

The siblings have even bigger aspirations for the future.





“I just want to make things, leave behind an impact and influence and inspire people long after I’m gone,” said Parker.

