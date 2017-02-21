Hundreds of Dominion customers without power in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 200 Dominion customers are without power in Richmond Tuesday morning.

According to Dominion’s website, a car crash knocked out power to those living along Hill Street near the McGuire Veterans Hospital.

The estimated time of restoration is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

