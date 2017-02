HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a large-scale hiring event on Saturday, February 25.

The event will be held from 9:30-12:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School on Staples Mill Road. The county is looking to fill a number of positions, from school counselors and librarians to social workers, psychologists and nurses.

