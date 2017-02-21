Former Petersburg city attorney to be arraigned on charges of filing false police report

Related Coverage Some skeptical after Petersburg council meeting canceled due alleged threat

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of filing a false police report after he allegedly lied about threats made towards city council last year.

The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfair claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city’s staff.

“We receIved a phone call related to physical harm being threatened against certain city officials,” Telfair told 8News. Telfair also said that a racial slur aimed at the city surfaced online but made no specific threat.

In a statement, Telfair said the allegations against him are false:

“The allegation being made against me is false, mean-spirited and meant to damage my reputation and standing. After successfully leaving the City of Petersburg approximately one year ago, and after attempting to expose the various levels of corruption in the City, there are those who unfortunately want to shine the light of doubt on me. I look forward to successfully defending this allegation in Court. For more information, please contact my attorney Chris Anderson of Bricker Anderson, PC. at 804-649-2304.”

His arraignment is at 11:30 a.m.

