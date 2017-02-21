Final review of Reedy Creek restoration project happening today

Related Coverage Reedy Creek project causing major controversy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The controversial Reedy Creek restoration project could get a final vote Tuesday. It’s part of a plan to cut down on pollutants going into the Chesapeake Bay.

But opponents have been calling on city leaders to stop the Reedy Creek restoration until alternative solutions are explored.

The project is slated to cost more than a million dollars and half of that would come from the DEQ.

The vote set for today will happen at a Richmond Planning Commission meeting at 1:30 p.m.

