Driver sustains serious injuries in Chippenham Parkway crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver sustained serious injuries in a crash that occurred on Chippenham Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at 12:01 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway at Hull Street.

A vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

The driver has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The lanes have since reopened.

