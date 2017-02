Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — It’s time to start thinking Spring! Busch Gardens in Williamsburg opens in 5 weeks.

Until March 31, you can get a special deal on you Busch Gardens Fun Card.

For $80 you can go to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA all summer long.

The cost to get a pass for both parks is usually $105.

