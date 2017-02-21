Brazil pulls Essure from the market

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Brazilian health regulatory agency has banned the sale of the controversial birth control device Essure.

8News investigations have uncovered thousands of complaints to FDA about the device here in the U.S.

The Brazilian agency, Anvisa, says it took Essure out of circulation after reviewing medical reports and studies.

The agency says the contraceptive device can cause chronic pain, allergies, perforation and unwanted pregnancy.

Last year, the FDA mandated a black box warning for the device but stopped short of pulling it off the market.

Just last week, an 8News investigation exposed doctors having trouble removing the device for women in pain.

Bayer the makers of Essure, stand by the product saying it is an “appropriate option for a majority of women seeking a permanent form of birth control.”

