Ashland residents take over the town’s Instagram page

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland is getting a boost on social media from the people who know it best, its residents.

Members of the community have taken over the town’s Instagram account. But it’s not a hostile hijacking: Ashland town officials want it that way.

“The idea is to give citizens a view of Ashland from any citizen or resident who’s interested in basically publishing what its like to live in Ashland from their point of view,” explains Ashland Managment Analyst Joe Collins.

Countless people have signed up for the opportunity to host and post their favorite Ashland shots on the iloveashlandva Instagram account.

Julia Kinder is one of them. Last week, the Randolph-Macon sophomore posted pics from campus along with photos of her favorite town hangouts.

“I loved it,” says Kinder, “I thought it was a great idea because it shows the perspectives of just everyday people and just the different types of people that live in the town. And I just enjoyed getting to know the community in a personal way like that.”

By enabling people like Kinder to share their view of Ashland, followers get a unique look at the town from hundreds of sets of eyes.

“I know we’ve had a lot of people who have never used Instagram and have actually joined up because they just wanted to show what its like to live in Ashland from their point of view,” adds Collins.

The only requirement for hosting the Ashland Instagram page is that photobugs must live in Ashland. For more information on signing up for your spot, visit Town of Ashland website.

