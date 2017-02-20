Stoney assistant convicted of embezzlement, violating probation resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s assistants who was convicted of embezzlement in 2015 and violated the terms of his probation after sending threatening messages to the mother of his children has resigned.

Jim Nolan, Stoney’s press secretary, confirmed the mayor accepted Steven Hammond Jr.’s resignation Tuesday night.

“I have made mistakes in my past that I am not proud of, and the words I used in the disagreement with the mother of my daughters are inexcusable. That is not who I am today,” Hammond said in a statement to 8News. I am sorry that I was not more forthcoming with Mayor Stoney about these issues, and I appreciate the opportunity that he gave me. I do not want to be a distraction from the important work that lies ahead, so I have offered my immediate resignation.”

According to court records, Hammond was convicted in 2015 of embezzling nearly $240,000 while working as a program coordinator for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. He had faced up to 10 years in prison, but was given community service and three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

In January of this year, Stoney hired Hammond Jr.as an executive assistant. When asked if his administration was aware of the 2015 conviction, a spokesperson for Stoney said the mayor believes Hammon ‘deserves a second chance.’

“The Mayor has worked throughout his public service career to advance the idea of restorative justice, and Steve’s hiring demonstrates that he practices what he preaches. The Mayor believes in redemption and agrees with U.S. District Judge John Gibney and the two men who recommended that he be hired — Del. Lamont Bagby and Del. Jeff Bourne –Steve deserves a second chance.”

On Tuesday, 8News learned that in January 2016, the mother of Hammond’s two children filed an emergency protection order against him after he sent several threatening text messages to her the night before.

In one of the messages, Hammond stated, “When I see you. I’m punching you in the f****** face! I don’t care anymore what happens to me. Sick of you sh**!”

While Stoney was aware of Hammond’s embezzlement conviction, a statement from his administration suggests the mayor did not know about the threats and was ‘incredibly disappointed’ to learn about the incident.

“The Mayor did not know about this past incident, and he is incredibly disappointed. There is never an excuse, no matter the circumstances, for threatening violence.”

