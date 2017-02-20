Richmond Police on scene of shooting in Creighton Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Richmond Monday morning.
The shooting occurred on Bunche and Nine Mile Road in Creighton Court.
According to police, one man was shot. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
8News is on the scene and working to learn more details.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.