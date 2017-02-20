RIC to open global entry enrollment center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will enroll a Global Entry Enrollment Center at Richmond International Airport beginning next month.

Approved global entry applicants can start scheduling interviews for the Enrollment Center at RIC on the Global Online Enrollment System (GOES) website.

The CBP Trusted Traveler Program, allows for expedited clearance of pre-approved and low-risk travelers.

In a press release from CBP on Feb. 16, Brett Marshall, Port Director of RIC, said the demand for the Global Entry trusted traveler program continues to grow.

“CBP wants to make it as convenient as possible for those hoping to join the Trusted Traveler ranks to be able to finalize their application process in a relatively close location, so they can start enjoying expedited processing benefits,” Marshall said.

The Enrollment Center will be located at 5707 Huntsman Road, Suite 104 and will open on Wednesday, March 1. The Center’s hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Global Entry program allows members to go around the traditional CBP inspection lines and use a kiosk to complete their entry to the U.S.

Specifically, members will scan their passport and fingerprints, answer CBP inspection questions on the kiosk and continue with a receipt to the exit. The process takes about one minute.

The program is current at 52 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations. It has more than 3.6 million members and receives about 100,000 new applications each month.

An added benefit for members is that they are eligible to participate in the TSA Pre✓™, the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited security program.

U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents may apply for Global Entry.

CBP has agreements with Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, citizens of those countries can apply as well as Canadian citizens and residents enrolled in the NEXUS program.

Anyone under the age of 18 who meet the eligbility criteria require consent of a parent or legal guardian to apply.

Those interested may apply online at CBP’s Global Online Enrollment System website.

Applicants must have a machine-readable U.S. passport or permanent resident card, pay a non-refundable $100 application fee, undergo a background and fingerprint check and have an in-person interview with a CBP officer.

Global Entry membership is good for five years.

