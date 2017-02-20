Positively Richmond: Henrico middle school students read to younger kids

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico middle school students took the time to read to some younger kids last week, making them Positively Richmond.

The students at Holman Middle School shared their love of reading to kids at Ratcliffe Elementary School.

The first graders then got a chance to read a book that they had been practicing all week to the older kids.

