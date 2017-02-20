Positively Richmond: Henrico middle school students read to younger kids

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico middle school students took the time to read to some younger kids last week, making them Positively Richmond.
The students at Holman Middle School shared their love of reading to kids at Ratcliffe Elementary School.
The first graders then got a chance to read a book that they had been practicing all week to the older kids.
When you see something good in your neighborhood, 8News wants to know. Share your photos, videos, and story ideas by emailing iReport8@wric.com
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders x
Latest Galleries
-
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
-
Henrico County Middle Schoolers read to first-graders
-
Workers evacuated due to UPS freight transformer fire
-
Workers evacuated due to UPS freight transformer fire
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
-
PHOTOS: Mediterranean Bakery & Deli
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.