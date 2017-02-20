Police: Suspect stole car with baby inside while mom unloaded groceries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a woman’s car from her driveway with her 18th-month-old baby inside.

Investigators tells 8News that at around 6 p.m. on January 24, a suspect jumped into a running vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Parkdale Road. The child’s mother was unloading groceries at the time and began frantically screaming when she realized her car was gone with her infant child inside.

A short time later, police were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard by a concerned resident who reported seeing a child dropped off nearby. The child was unharmed.

The vehicle, a maroon 2006 Dodge Durango, was later recovered in the same area.

Police do not have any suspect information to release other than the person was wearing light-colored pants.

Anyone with information or who saw something suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.