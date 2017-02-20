Police: Missing endangered juvenile sought in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered juvenile.

According to Prince William County Police, Mattei Makayla left her home located in the 2800 block of Banks Ct in Dumfries around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 17. She left her home voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Makayla is described as a black 15-year-old female, 5’4″, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Makayla was last seen wearing dark colored leggings, a pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie and a black Georgia State backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts to call (703)-792-6500.

