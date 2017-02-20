Powhatan man on motorcycle dies in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road Friday afternoon.

Police said a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Otterdale Road around 1:10 p.m. when it did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road. A 2004 GMC Sierra, which was traveling west on Old Hundred Road, struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, William D. Domer, 67, was transported to Chippenham Hospital. Domer, of the 2800 block of Hilltop Lane in Powhatan, later died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police continue their investigation into the crash.

