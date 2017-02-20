National Park Service waive entrance fees on Presidents’ Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Park Service is celebrating Presidents’ Day by waiving entry fees. Entrance fees will be waived at the 120 national parks that normally charge an entry fee ranging from $3 to $30.

Only a third of the national park sites charge entrance fees. The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees.

Mount Vernon, George Washington’s northern Virginia estate, is also offering free admission for the President’s Day holiday. Special events planned for Monday include a wreath-laying and a concert by the Air Force Strings.

While the holiday has commonly become known as Presidents Day, the federal government still designates the third Monday in February as a holiday celebrating Washington’s Birthday. The actual birthday is February 22.

The nation’s first president would be 285.

