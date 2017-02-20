Mayor Stoney hires convicted embezzler as executive assistant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in January hired Steven Hammond Jr. as an executive assistant.

According to court records, Hammond was convicted in 2015 for embezzling nearly $240,000 while working as a program coordinator for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. He had faced up to 10 years in prison, but was given community service and three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Jim Nolan, a spokesperson for Stoney, said Hammond is one of multiple executive assistants to the mayor. His job duties are mostly clerical and he does not handle any money.

In a statement, Nolan said:

“The Mayor has worked throughout his public service career to advance the idea of restorative justice, and Steve’s hiring demonstrates that he practices what he preaches. The Mayor believes in redemption and agrees with U.S. District Judge John Gibney and the two men who recommended that he be hired — Del. Lamont Bagby and Del. Jeff Bourne –Steve deserves a second chance.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.